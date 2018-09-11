Video: Cow Runs Red Light At Southeast Idaho Intersection

Norb Damian via Reddit

I've seen a lot of things go down at intersections in my time behind the wheel, but I've never seen a cow fail to yield to a red light.

I came across this video which was posted by a teenager named Norb Damian just a few weeks ago. Norb encountered this law-breaking bovine running roughshod through the streets of Idaho Falls. I couldn't help but brace and think, "instant hamburger," at the moment the cow runs the light, but thankfully, no animals were harmed in the making of this video.

I can honesty say there are two firsts in this video for me. The cow running through the intersection, and the motorist who plays cattle rustler with his Honda.

Only in Idaho.