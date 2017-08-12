Video Game Tournament Coming To Twin Falls Public Library

If you need more proof that the library is evolving and not just a stuffy building with books, the Twin Falls Library is hosting a Video Game Tournament!

The tournament will let kids in 6th to 12th grade play Super Smash Bros Brawl on August 21st from 4:30 to 6:30. If your child wants to practice before the tournament, the library is also having a practice night on the 14th from 3-5pm. All library events are free for the kids.