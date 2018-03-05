VIDEO: Idaho Game Wardens Release Trapped Mt. Lion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho wildlife officials say there have been a number of encounters with mountain lions in the last few months, one recently caught on camera showing game wardens releasing a trapped cat. Last week the Idaho Department of Fish and Game released video of a mountain lion that was accidentally caught in a trap in the Clearwater region. Officials say this is just one of several encounters with the big cats. Three had to be killed by officials in the Wood River Valley and another was put down after it came close to a school yard in the Bruneau area. Two others were accidentally trapped by licensed trappers; hunting of mountain lions is allowed, but trapping is not. According to Fish and Game, the recent encounters may be signs of a healthy population of mountain lions in the state.