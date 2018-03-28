BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Lottery says it has released the world's first ever clear plastic scratch ticket that is completely recyclable. Officials say the new ticket will feature the game Cash Getaway , will cost $5, feature a top prize of $50,000 in cash or a vacation. The new ticket was created by printing company Pollard Banknote that worked with the Idaho Lottery. The game has features that allow players to use their smart phone or play like a traditional scratch game. The new transparent tickets began shipping to Idaho stores on Monday and are expected to arrive to most vendors by the end of the week.