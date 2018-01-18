Video of UFO Over Twin Falls
A youtube video was recently posted on Facebook of a UFO sighting east of Twin Falls.
Hayden Pratt shared this video of an unidentified light in the sky over Twin Falls. According to his post, the video was taken from Northwest Twin, near Canyon Ridge High School on September 29, 2017 at 10:15pm.
Pratt describes the UFO as first hovering then moving north and south.
After I Began recording the object hovered in place for roughly 7 to 8 seconds before Moving To the North and than back to the South once again. The craft was recorded over my home so the craft seems to disappear briefly but it only flew behind my chimney. It than continued South and began slowly dropping until I lost the Object behind my house and trees - Hayden Pratt / Youtube.
There don't seem to be any blinking lights that would indicate private or commercial aircraft, but who knows? Idaho is full of sights and sounds that are difficult to explain and this one is no exception. What do you think it is?