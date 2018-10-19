Video Shows Why Idahoans Need To Tie Down Their Loads

Getting behind the wheel is always dangerous. Being a truck driver is even more so. Here is why people in Idaho need to make sure their cargo is tied down and secure. This insane video shows some dangerous debris flying around and the damage it causes.

Just last weekend I was behind a truck driver that didn't secure whatever he was hauling and it was blowing all over the road. Fortunately it was not a situation like this. In fact, a lot of these aren't from truck drivers. Some of these are absolutely terrifying. I was getting nervous for these drivers.



There are federal regulations how to secure cargo properly. People need to make sure whatever they are carrying is not going to hurt those on the road around them. Stay safe out there Idaho.