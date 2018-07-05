Volunteers Needed for Twin Falls Fire Station Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls is seeking volunteers for an advisory committee that will explore the feasibility of building or remodeling several fire stations in the city. According to the city, there are seven positions available on the committee that are open to people who live within city limits. The committee will look at the costs and other issued of building new fire stations and remodeling current ones. The group will meet twice a month that will be open to the public and keep records on proceedings. If you are interested in serving on the committee submit a letter of interest by Friday, July 20 to the city Fire Chief Les Kenworthy at lkenworthy@tfid.org or mail it in at Attn: Fire Station Committee, P.O. Box 1907, Twin Falls, ID 83303.