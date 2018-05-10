Voting Early in Twin Falls County Ends Friday at 5:00 P.M.

Primary day is a busy one for me. I decided to ensure my ballot was cast. I postponed the choice because there are sometimes last minute surprises about candidates, although. We're often surprised after elections.

What I did notice and I've seen this before is a lot of people are voting early. There were three people ahead of me and several more behind me. It was just after 11:30 A.M., Thursday. My suspicion is many people have the same reaction. They were nearby or down the hall at Motor Vehicles. So they dropped in and cast their choice.