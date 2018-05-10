Voting Early in Twin Falls County Ends Friday at 5:00 P.M.

Picture by Bill Colley.

I voted.  I voted early.  I hadn't planned it that way.  I was driving by County West.

What I did notice and I've seen this before is a lot of people are voting early.

Primary day is a busy one for me.  I decided to ensure my ballot was cast.  I postponed the choice because there are sometimes last minute surprises about candidates, although.  We're often surprised after elections.

What I did notice and I've seen this before is a lot of people are voting early.  There were three people ahead of me and several more behind me.  It was just after 11:30 A.M., Thursday.  My suspicion is many people have the same reaction.  They were nearby or down the hall at Motor Vehicles.  So they dropped in and cast their choice.

The GOP ballot is a crowded one and you have offices listed on both sides of the sheet.  Early voting ends in Twin Falls County at 5:00 P.M., on the 11th of May.  A Friday.

