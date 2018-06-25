Walgreens Allegedly Refuses Woman’s Miscarriage Prescription
A Peoria woman has issued a formal complaint to the Arizona Board of Pharmacy after being denied her pregnancy termination prescription by a local Walgreens pharmacy.
Nicole Mone attempted to fill her prescription June 21, and was reportedly turned away in front of several customers by the on-duty pharmacist, according to her Facebook post that has been shared over 35,000 times. After consulting her doctor because of a previous miscarriage, it was determined that her fetus' development had been similarly compromised, resulting in the prescription being offered by her physician.
After contacting Walgreens Corporate office, the woman's prescription was reportedly filled by another pharmacy.