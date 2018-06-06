Wallace Idaho’s Whorehouse is Gone But Not Forgotten

Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers.

I’ve got a lot of vacation time set aside and have long planned to visit Wallace, Idaho.

Wallace was home to a roaring house of ill repute well into the 1980s.

The town bills itself as the Center of the Universe.  It’s a great marketing slogan and probably cleaner than a previous image.

The town’s colorful flair remains and if you plan a visit you might wish to drop in on one of the most unique restaurants in America.  The Red Light plays a bit on Wallace’s checkered past.  Only in Your State has the details.  You can click here and see more.

