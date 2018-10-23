Twin Falls Police have posted photos of a woman they'd like to talk to after unwanted charges were made on a lost or stolen wallet. Police posted the surveillance photos of the person of interest on their Facebook page hoping to get more information about the person. They say the wallet was either lost or stolen on October 18 and the charges were made later that day. If you have any information for police give them a tip at (208) 735-7214 or email: estrassner@tfid.org. Remember, people remain innocent until proven guilty.