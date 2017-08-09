Want Fresh Veggies? CSI U-Pick Gardens Now Open

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fresh vegetables and fruits are now available for the picking at the College of Southern Idaho U-pick gardens in Twin Falls. The college says cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, a variety of peppers, and squash are ready to be harvested along with fresh berries. Later the garden will have green beans, cantaloupe, honeydew melons, onions, more squash, and apples. All veggies are available for 75-cents per pound. Red raspberries can be had for $2.50 per-pound.