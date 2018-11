The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19=year-old Aaron Scott Burkhardt for felony eluding a peace officer. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip. Burkhardt is about 5'10" tall, 185 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

