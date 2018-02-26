WANTED: Aaron Segelson
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of Aaron Thor Segelson. He was wanted on a number of charges including:
- POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OPIATES)
- POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA W/ THE INTENT TO USE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ DAMAGE
Read more about accusations against Segelson here. If you have any idea where authorities can find Segelson call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to the website and leave information: www.343cops.com