WANTED: Aaron Segelson

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of Aaron Thor Segelson. He was wanted on a number of charges including:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OPIATES)

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA W/ THE INTENT TO USE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ DAMAGE

Read more about accusations against Segelson here . If you have any idea where authorities can find Segelson call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to the website and leave information: www.343cops.com