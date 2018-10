Wanted this week is man originally charged with possession of a controlled substance, but violated his terms of release. Twin Falls County is wanting to find Andrew Michael Sharrai, he is 44, about 205 in weight, 5'9" tall with brown shaved hair. If you have any information on where authorities can find Mr. Sharrai call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip at 208-343-2677. You can also go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip and download the app.