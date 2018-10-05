Wanted: Austin Cooper

A Magic Valley man is wanted on probation violation, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and local authorities could use the public’s help locating him.

Austin Odell Cooper, 22, is wanted for probation violation on the original charge of eluding a police officer. The sheriff’s office describes Cooper as being white and:

6 feet 2 inches tall

185 pounds, with

Blond hair and hazel eyes

Tipsters who have information about Cooper’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.