Wanted: Austin Cooper

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

A Magic Valley man is wanted on probation violation, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and local authorities could use the public’s help locating him.

Austin Odell Cooper, 22, is wanted for probation violation on the original charge of eluding a police officer. The sheriff’s office describes Cooper as being white and:

  • 6 feet 2 inches tall
  • 185 pounds, with
  • Blond hair and hazel eyes

Tipsters who have information about Cooper’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Filed Under: Crime, Crime Stoppers, idaho, Magic Valley, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top