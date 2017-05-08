Wanted: Cade Lancaster

This week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a guy wanted for two counts of forgery. Cade Logan Lancaster is 33, 5'11", with brown hair, blue eyes, and about 150 lbs. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lancaster, give Crime Stoppers a call at 732-53867. A cash reward is possible. You can also call the regional dispatch at 735-1911.

