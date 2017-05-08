Wanted: Cade Lancaster

Twin Falls County Sheriff

This week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a guy wanted for two counts of forgery. Cade Logan Lancaster is 33, 5'11", with brown hair, blue eyes, and about 150 lbs. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lancaster, give Crime Stoppers a call at  732-53867. A cash reward is possible. You can also call the regional dispatch at 735-1911.

Twin Falls County Sheriff

CADE LOGAN LANCASTER

 DOB:         03/24/1984                   HEIGHT:  5’11”

SEX:          MALE                           WEIGHT: 150

HAIR:        BROWN                       EYES:       BLUE

RACE:       WHITE

WANTED FOR:   2 COUNTS FORGERY

BOND:  $10,000 

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Filed Under: Crime, forgery, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, wanted
Categories: General
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top