Wanted: Cade Lancaster
This week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a guy wanted for two counts of forgery. Cade Logan Lancaster is 33, 5'11", with brown hair, blue eyes, and about 150 lbs. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lancaster, give Crime Stoppers a call at 732-53867. A cash reward is possible. You can also call the regional dispatch at 735-1911.
CADE LOGAN LANCASTER
DOB: 03/24/1984 HEIGHT: 5’11”
SEX: MALE WEIGHT: 150
HAIR: BROWN EYES: BLUE
RACE: WHITE
WANTED FOR: 2 COUNTS FORGERY
BOND: $10,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD