Wanted: Diana Cotta
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department is seeking Diana Cotta on the charges of violating a court compliance on charges of possession of a controlled substance and destroying/altering evidence. If you have any information about Cotta to share with the sheriff, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or you can go to www.343cops.com to send a tip to officers. See more information below.
DOB: 11/01/83
HEIGHT: 5’
SEX: FEMALE
WEIGHT: 107
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: BROWN
RACE: WHITE
WANTED FOR: VIOLATION OF COURT COMPLIANCE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND DESTROYING/ALTERING EVIDENCE
BOND: $75,000