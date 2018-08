Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Douglas Eugene Garrett for felony domestic violence. Anyone who has information for the sheriff's office can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com where you can also doanload the app for your phone. If you leave a tip you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

AGE: 57

HEIGHT: 5’7”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 170

HAIR: GRAY

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office