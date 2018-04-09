WANTED: Duane Bills

Wanted this week by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Duane Glade Bills. Officials say Bills violated his terms of release on the charges of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information on Bills that can help the sheriff's office, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). People who leave a tip can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip.

AGE: 58

HEIGHT: 5’10”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 175

HAIR: GREY

EYES: HAZEL

RACE: WHITE