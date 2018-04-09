WANTED: Duane Bills

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Wanted this week by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Duane Glade Bills. Officials say Bills violated his terms of release on the charges of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information on Bills that can help the sheriff's office, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). People who leave a tip can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip.
AGE: 58
HEIGHT: 5’10”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 175
HAIR: GREY
EYES: HAZEL
RACE: WHITE

Filed Under: Crime, Crime Stoppers, Drugs, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top