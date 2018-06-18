Wanted: Eric McEntarfer
At the top of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's wanted list is Eric Thomas McEntarfer. He is wanted for a probation violation on the original charges of attempted strangulation and intimidating a witness. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com and leave a tip, plus you can download the app. You could be eligible for a cash reward and may remain anonymous.
AGE: 23
HEIGHT: 6’
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 175
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: HAZEL
RACE: WHITE