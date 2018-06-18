Wanted: Eric McEntarfer

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

At the top of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's wanted list is Eric Thomas McEntarfer. He is wanted for a probation violation on the original charges of attempted strangulation and intimidating a witness. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com and leave a tip, plus you can download the app. You could be eligible for a cash reward and may remain anonymous.
AGE: 23
HEIGHT: 6’
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 175
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: HAZEL
RACE: WHITE

Filed Under: attempted strangulation, Crime, Crime Stoppers, intimidating a witness, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top