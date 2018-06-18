Wanted: Eric McEntarfer

At the top of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's wanted list is Eric Thomas McEntarfer. He is wanted for a probation violation on the original charges of attempted strangulation and intimidating a witness. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com and leave a tip, plus you can download the app. You could be eligible for a cash reward and may remain anonymous.

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 6’

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 175

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: HAZEL

RACE: WHITE