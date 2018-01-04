Wanted: Ericka Bustos
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for 33-year-old Ericka Bustos, wanted for a probation violation on the charges of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information on the the whereabouts of Bustos call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward. More information below
ERICKA MARIE BUSTOS
DOB: 03/31/1984
HEIGHT: 5’6”
SEX:FEMALE
WEIGHT: 250
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: BLUE
RACE: WHITE
Call CRIME STOPPERS AT 343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD
Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com
Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.