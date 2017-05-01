Wanted: Henry Lozada
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for two counts of forgery and grand theft. If you can help authorities find and arrest Henry Guiets-Lozada, please call 735-1911or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 Mr. Lozada has brown hair and eyes, is about 210 pounds and 6'1". You can find details listed below Lozada's photo. If you call Crime Stoppers you can remain annonymous. A cash reward is also available.
HENRY G. LOZADA
a.k.a. Henry Guiets-Lozada
DOB: 09/06/1984
HEIGHT: 6’1”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 210
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: BROWN
RACE: WHITE
WANTED FOR: 2 COUNTS FORGERY, GRAND THEFT
BOND: $100,000
