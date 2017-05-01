Wanted: Henry Lozada

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for two counts of forgery and grand theft. If you can help authorities find and arrest Henry Guiets-Lozada, please call 735-1911or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 Mr. Lozada has brown hair and eyes, is about 210 pounds and 6'1". You can find details listed below Lozada's photo. If you call Crime Stoppers you can remain annonymous. A cash reward is also available.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

HENRY G. LOZADA

a.k.a. Henry Guiets-Lozada

DOB: 09/06/1984

HEIGHT: 6’1”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 210

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: 2 COUNTS FORGERY, GRAND THEFT

BOND : $100,000

