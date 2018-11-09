Wanted: Isaac D. Brewer
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.
Isaac Douglas Brewer, 44, is wanted for violation of terms of court compliance, on the original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was placed at $125,000.
The sheriff’s office describes Brewer as being white and:
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 130 pounds
- brown hair and blue eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Brewer’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.