Wanted: Isaac D. Brewer

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Isaac Douglas Brewer, 44, is wanted for violation of terms of court compliance, on the original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was placed at $125,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Brewer as being white and:

  • 5 feet 7 inches tall
  • 130 pounds
  • brown hair and blue eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Brewer’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

