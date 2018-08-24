Wanted: Jacob Cordova

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jacob Paul Cordova. He is wanted for felony aggravated battery and his bond is set at $100,000. If you have any information on Cordova call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip. Those who leave a tip can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. You can also download an app for your phone at the website.

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5’5”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 140

HAIR: BLONDE

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE