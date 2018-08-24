Wanted: Jacob Cordova

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jacob Paul Cordova. He is wanted for felony aggravated battery and his bond is set at $100,000. If you have any information on Cordova call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or go to www.343cops.com to leave a tip. Those who leave a tip can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. You can also download an app for your phone at the website.

AGE: 23
HEIGHT: 5’5”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 140
HAIR: BLONDE
EYES: BLUE
RACE: WHITE

