Wanted: Joseph Oneida

Joseph Lee Oneida is this weeks wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Oneida is wanted for violating terms of his court compliance on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $50,000. If you have any information about Mr. Oneida give the sheriff's office a call by way of dispatch at 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387. By calling Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

DOB: 04/24/1997 HEIGHT: 5’8”

SEX: MALE WEIGHT: 150

HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: VIOLATING TERMS OF COURT COMPLIANCE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOND: $50,000

