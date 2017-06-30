Wanted: Josephine Bobbie Theboy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 25-year-old woman, named Josephine Bobbie Theboy, because she failed to appear for a probation violation hearing. The original charge was grand theft by possession of stolen property.

A full description of Theboy is given below.

If you've seen Theboy or have any information about her whereabouts, call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

JOSEPHINE BOBBIE THEBOY

DOB: 01/17/1992 HEIGHT: 5’2”

SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 194

HAIR: BLACK EYES: BROWN

RACE: NATIVE AMERICAN