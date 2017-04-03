Wanted: Joshua Collins
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joshua Andrew Collins, he is wanted on two charges: delivery of a controlled substance and aid and abet delivery of a controlled substance. He is 33 years old and is about 5'11", with sandy brown hair. If you have any information on where authorities can find Mr. Collins, call Crime Stoppers at 732-5387. You can remain anonymous.
JOSHUA ANDREW COLLINS
WANTED FOR: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AID AND ABET DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOB: 08/29/1983
HEIGHT: 5’11”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 200
HAIR: SANDY BLONDE
EYES: BROWN
RACE: WHITE
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD