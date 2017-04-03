Wanted: Joshua Collins

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joshua Andrew Collins, he is wanted on two charges: delivery of a controlled substance and aid and abet delivery of a controlled substance. He is 33 years old and is about 5'11", with sandy brown hair. If you have any information on where authorities can find Mr. Collins, call Crime Stoppers at 732-5387. You can remain anonymous.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

JOSHUA ANDREW COLLINS

WANTED FOR: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AID AND ABET DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOB: 08/29/1983

HEIGHT: 5’11”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 200

HAIR: SANDY BLONDE

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

BOND : $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD