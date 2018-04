Wanted this week by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is 22-year-old Juan Carlos Gutierrez. He is wanted for failing to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Tips regarding this person can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) you can also go to www.343cops.com

You can also find out more about the app for mobile phones. Those who leave a tip may be eligible for a cash reward.