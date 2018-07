Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for this guy: Keith A. Haynes, age 40. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a bond of $50,000. If you have any information on Haynes call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to the website at www.343cops.com

You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

HEIGHT: 5’10

SEX:MALE

WEIGHT: 205

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE