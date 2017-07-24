Wanted: Leonard Lewers

If you can help, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for violating his probation. The sheriff's office says Leonard Lewers is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Lewers is about 6' and 140 pounds with green eyes. If you have any information on Mr. Lewers call law enforcement at 735-1911, or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

LEONARD LEWERS

DOB: 10/12/1982 HEIGHT: 6’

SEX: MALE WEIGHT: 140

HAIR: BROWN EYES: GREEN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOND : $NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD