Wanted: Leonard Lewers
If you can help, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for violating his probation. The sheriff's office says Leonard Lewers is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Lewers is about 6' and 140 pounds with green eyes. If you have any information on Mr. Lewers call law enforcement at 735-1911, or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387.
