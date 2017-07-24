Wanted: Leonard Lewers

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

If you can help, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for violating his probation. The sheriff's office says Leonard Lewers is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Lewers is about 6' and 140 pounds with green eyes. If you have any information on Mr. Lewers call law enforcement at 735-1911, or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387.

LEONARD LEWERS

 DOB:         10/12/1982                   HEIGHT:  6’

SEX:          MALE                           WEIGHT: 140

HAIR:        BROWN                       EYES:       GREEN

RACE:       WHITE

WANTED FOR:   PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOND:  $NO BOND   

 The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

