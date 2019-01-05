WANTED: Luis Castro-Montelongo
Wanted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is a man with multiple charges and several variations of his name. Authorities are looking for Luis E. Castro-Montelongo, who also goes by Luis Enrique Castro or Luise Enrique Castro-Montelongo, who is wanted for injury to a child, leaving the scene of an injury accident, burglary, grand theft, aggravated assault, battery, eluding and resisting and/or obstructing. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or you can go to www.343cops.com to submit a tip. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.
LUIS E. CASTRO-MONTELONGO
a.k.a. LUIS ENRIQUE CASTRO
a.k.a. LUISE ENRIQUE CASTRO-MONTELONGO
AGE: 27
HEIGHT: 5’5”
SEX:MALE
WEIGHT: 125
HAIR:BROWN
EYES:BROWN
RACE:HISPANIC
BOND: $500,000