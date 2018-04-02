WANTED: Luis Castro-Montelongo
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office wanted for this week is Luis E. Castro-Montelongo, who also goes by Luis Enrique Castro or Luise Enrique Castro-Montelongo. He is wanted for eluding a police officer and resisting and or obstructing. His bond is $100,000. If you have any information on Castro-Montelongo call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com If you leave a tip you could be eligible for a cash reward.
AGE: 26
HEIGHT: 5’5”
SEX:MALE
WEIGHT: 125
HAIR: BROWN
EYES: BROWN
RACE: HISPANIC