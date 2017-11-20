Wanted: Maritzabel Murillo
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Maritzabel Murillo. She is wanted for violating her terms of court compliance on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. If you have any information on where Murillo might be call the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office by using the Crime Stoppers hotline at 208-343-COPS (2677). You can also use the Crime Stoppers website or the mobile app.
MARITZABEL MURILLO
DOB: 09/11/1985 HEIGHT: 4’11”
SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 125
HAIR: BROWN EYES: HAZEL
RACE: HISPANIC
WANTED FOR: VIOLATING TERMS OF COURT COMPLIANCE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine) WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT
208- 343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD
Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com
Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.