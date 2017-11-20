Wanted: Maritzabel Murillo

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Maritzabel Murillo. She is wanted for violating her terms of court compliance on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. If you have any information on where Murillo might be call the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office by using the Crime Stoppers hotline at 208-343-COPS (2677). You can also use the Crime Stoppers website or the mobile app.