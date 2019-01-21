Wanted: Nicholas Ray

Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Nicholas Lance Ray for a probation violation on charges of possession of controlled substance, which is a felony. If you have any information on Ray call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com . You can also download the app for your phone at the website. Those who leave a tip can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

AGE: 35

HEIGHT: 5’11”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 160

HAIR: RED

EYES: HAZEL

RACE: WHITE