PAMELA SUE LOWE

WANTED FOR: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, METHAMPHETAMINE

DOB: 04/12/1966

HEIGHT: 5’5”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 150

HAIR: BLONDE

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE

BOND : $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD