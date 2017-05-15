Wanted: Richard and Jessica Speth

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people this week that are wanted for probation violations after being convicted of grand theft. Authorities are needing help looking for Richard and Jessica Speth. Richard is 33 and Jessica is 36 years old. If you have any information on the two, call Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 or the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at 735-1911.

Twin Falls County Sheriff

RICHARD L. SPETH

DOB: 12/17/1983 HEIGHT: 6’2”

SEX: MALE WEIGHT: 210

HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: PROBATION VIOLATION, on the original charge of GRAND THEFT

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

JESSICA MAY SPETH

DOB: 01/09/1981 HEIGHT: 5’8”

SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 170

HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: PROBATION VIOLATION, on the original charge of GRAND THEFT

BOND : $NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD