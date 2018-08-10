Wanted: Robert Biggs & Adam Pullin
Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office are two people wanted for grand theft, felony.
Robert Kevin Biggs, 52, who also is known as “Kevin Robert Pullin” and “Kevin Robert Biggs,” is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and with blue eyes and gray hair. Bond: $100,000.
Adam Richard Pullin, 31, is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 225 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Bond: $100,000.
Anyone with information for the sheriff's office can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com, where tipsters can also download a phone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.