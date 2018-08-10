Wanted: Robert Biggs & Adam Pullin

Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office are two people wanted for grand theft, felony.

Robert Kevin Biggs , 52, who also is known as “Kevin Robert Pullin” and “Kevin Robert Biggs,” is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and with blue eyes and gray hair. Bond: $100,000.

Adam Richard Pullin , 31, is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 225 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Bond: $100,000.

Anyone with information for the sheriff's office can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com , where tipsters can also download a phone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.