This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ryan Scott Scholl, who is wanted on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor. His bond has been set at $100,00. If you have any information to share with law enforcement call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) and leave a tip. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. You can also visit www.343cops.com to leave a tip.