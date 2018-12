This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shawna Weeks or Shawna Osborn. She is wanted for sexual battery of a minor child sixteen or seventeen years of age, which is a felony. If you have any information about Osborn/Weeks call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

AGE: 36

HEIGHT: 5’6”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 220

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: GREEN

RACE: WHITE