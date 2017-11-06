Wanted: Sonya Livingston
Twin Falls County Sheriff's authorities are trying to track down this person, Sonya Anne Rebecka Livingston, also known as Sonya Scott. She is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of battery on certain personnel and possession of a controlled substance. If you can help deputies locate Livingston call the sheriff's office at 208-735-1911 (dispatch) or call Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387. Crime Stoppers will allow you to remain anonymous and you could get a reward.
SONYA ANNE REBECKA LIVINGSTON
a.k.a. SONYA SCOTT
DOB: 03/31/1986 HEIGHT: 5’4”
SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 112
HAIR: BROWN EYES: HAZEL
RACE: WHITE
WANTED FOR: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of Battery on Certain Personnel, Possession of Controlled Substance
BOND: $500,000
