Wanted: Steve Braun
This week, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Steve Eugene Braun, wanted for failure to appear in court on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance as well as driving without privileges. If you have any information on Mr. Braun call crime stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) where you can remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward. You can also visit www.343cops.com to report the information. Details below
DOB: 09/25/1979
HEIGHT: 5’10”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 170
HAIR: BLACK
EYES: BROWN
RACE: WHITE
WANTED FOR: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000