Wanted: Steve Braun

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

This week, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Steve Eugene Braun, wanted for failure to appear in court on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance as well as driving without privileges. If you have any information on Mr. Braun call crime stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) where you can remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward. You can also visit www.343cops.com to report the information. Details below

DOB: 09/25/1979
HEIGHT: 5’10”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 170
HAIR: BLACK
EYES: BROWN
RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000

