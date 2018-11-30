Wanted: Travis Charles Dunn
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man. Travis Charles Dunn, 38, is wanted for felony rape. Bond: $100,000. The sheriff’s office describes Dunn as being:
- 5 feet 11 inches tall
- 200 pounds
- Brown hair and green eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Dunn’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.