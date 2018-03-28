Warming Weather Could Trigger Avalanches
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – April is approaching, and that means warmer weather is too, but there are still avalanche dangers in the backcountry.
In fact, “warm temperatures and spring sun may initiate wet avalanches in extreme terrain,” according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Wednesday.
The center advises those traveling in the Sawtooth, Boulder and Smoky mountains to use caution, as human-triggered avalanches are still possible.
Triggering a slab avalanche is possible in recent deposits of wind-blown snow. These slabs will be largest and most widespread at upper elevations, but may also be found in exposed middle elevation terrain. Avalanches that fail on weak layers of snow buried 3-5’ deep remain a possibility. Slides this large will be capable of clearing swaths of trees or crushing a building.