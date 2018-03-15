Washington Huskies Dash Boise State’s NIT Hopes

The Boise State Broncos men's basketball team officially had their season ended yesterday after a short-lived NIT birth.

After failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament by losing their opening quarterfinal game against Utah State on March 8, the Broncos traveled to Washington to play the Huskies in the first round of the NIT Tournament Wednesday night. Boise State managed just 21 first half points. Standout Bronco guard Chandler Hutchison played 40 minutes in the game, and finished with 39 points in the loss.

Jaylen Nowell lead the Huskies with 25 points. Washington will now advance to the second round to play St. Mary's on Monday, March 19. The Broncos followed up a regular season record of 23-9 by losing two games in a row, while the women's team swept three games in Las Vegas to earn an NCAA tournament spot.