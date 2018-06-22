Washington Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in North Idaho

HAUSER, Idaho (KLIX) A Washington man died when he was struck by a juvenile while ridding his motorcycle in northern Idaho Thursday afternoon. Chad Bangs, age 44, of Spokane, was ridding State Highway 53 at around 2:45 p.m. near Hauser when the teen driver was attempting to turn off the highway and the two collided, according to Idaho State Police. Bangs, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The female juvenile was wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.

