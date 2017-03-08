Washington State Mom Find $5 and a Heartbreaking Note on Her Door

Sometimes you come across a story that truly helps you understand how blessed you are in your life. This is one of those stories.

I first saw this story shared by Fox 2 TV out of St. Louis . Recently, a Washington state woman found a $5 bill and a note on her front door. The explanation is heartbreaking. Here's what Chrissy Marie shared on her Facebook page about what she found. KING-5 TV out of Seattle shared the details.

Another Fox TV affiliate in Washington state spoke with Chrissy and she emphasized that she just wants to give Jake his money back and not make him feel bad.

This story reminds me of a study that I came across from NCBI that revealed how many kids lose one or both parents before they become adults themselves. According to their numbers, 1.5 MILLION kids face that situation. Think about that number. It's staggering how many children have to cope with bereavement of their mom or dad.

Think about Jake and his sister today as you look at your own life. I don't know about you, but I am definitely blessed and thankful.