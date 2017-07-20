Watch a Husband Find Out His Wife is Donating a Kidney to Him

This may be the best video you watch today. It might even be the sweetest video you watch this year or maybe ever. It's the moment when a husband learns that his wife is donating a kidney to him.

Heather Winfree shared this touching story on her YouTube channel :

Here's the video of me telling my husband that I'm donating a kidney to him after he has battled kidney disease for 14 years. We're a match!!

He learns of her incredible gift at around the 1:55 mark in the video .

If you or a family member or friend has battled kidney disease , you know it can be a miserable existence . Imagine watching your spouse battle this for 14 years and then learning that you can help. Incredible.

You need to know that if you have a heart for considering kidney donation, Yes Idaho has several resources where you can find out more. Some patients wait years to get matched up to a donor . If you have 2 healthy kidneys, you could profoundly change someone's life.