With Hurricane Irma set to hit Florida this weekend, you can keep up to date on what is happening real time thanks to Facebook Live videos.

My aunt lives in Florida and on Wednesday she decided she needed to leave town and slowly drove on the Florida Turnpike which was packed with cars . Some are choosing to stay in their Florida homes and hope for safety. No doubt there will be a good number of videos as Irma hits the United States and with the Facebook live map you can scroll through the live videos to see what exactly is happening.

Each blue dot is a live video being streamed on Facebook. There is no guarantee that all videos will be of the hurricane but you can pick through and find ones that are.