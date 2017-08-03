Watch Amazing Canadians Help Put Out a Fire With Their Boat

Never underestimate a Canadian's ability to improvise, especially if it involves a speedboat and a nearby fire.

Check out this amazing video of some Canadians who witnessed a fire near the lake they were on. They knew because of the remote location that firefighters would probably not reach the fire in time, so they took matters into their own Canadian hands.

This story was originally shared on Gizmodo. According to the report, they used a 1987 Eliminator Scorpion speedboat to do their firefighting with. Good choice of boats, hosers.